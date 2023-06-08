Corona Premier—This Summer, add a touch of luxury to your parties with Corona Premier! Corona Premier is a light, crisp, refreshing lager beer with a smooth finish.

It has a delicate balance of malt and hops and is perfect for special occasions.

Meredith Hayden, better known as Wishbone Kitchen on Instagram showcased the new spirit on the Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo.

Hayden is introducing a signature drink that can be served at parties or even as a pre-game before you head to the game.

Hayden’s Spicy Corona Premier Beer Cocktail recipe:

This cocktail is a mix of Corona Premier beer and a splash of our Paret puree, which is a combination of cucumber, lime, jalapeno, and cilantro.

The light and refreshing taste of Corona Premier pairs perfectly with the delicious and flavorful Paret puree.

But the best part of this cocktail is the spicy salt rim – it adds a unique and wonderful kick to the drink.

Make sure to visit Hayden’s Instagram for more recipes like this.