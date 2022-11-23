DALLAS (KDAF) — I always love hearing the success stories about how brands came to be, so I talked to the CEO who’s bringing your arm candy game to the next level. Let’s go inside and see what they’re all about.

Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callarman are the cofounders of, you guessed it, Allie + Bess, a fashion jewelry brand located right here in Dallas.

“Bess and I actually met 12 years ago working in healthcare. We met at a nursing home, we’re both trained therapists. I’m an occupational therapist and Bess is a speech therapist, and we got burnt out on in the healthcare field,” Allie said.

After leaving the healthcare field to take care of their children, Allie and Bess say they were still looking for a creative outlet for themselves, which lead them to bead for fun.

“Allie would come over to my house. She would drop her kids off at school, and she’d come over to my house and we would create designs. It was honestly just meant for ourselves. Then our hobbies kind of became a little addictive,” Bess said.

After that, the rest was history. Now the two operate a successful Dallas shop, where they sell hundreds of different boutique jewelry products, from bracelets to necklaces to earrings and stacks.

Their art also comes with a positive message, they use ethically-sourced signature beads that are crafted by Ghanaian artisans.

Learn more about Allie+Bess by clicking here.