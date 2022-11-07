DALLAS (KDAF) — So many of us love chocolate, but how many of us look at chocolate like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey? If you want to take your love of chocolate to the next level, come take a trip to The Touring Chocolatier.

So how does one get their start into making high-quality chocolates?

“In 2009, my husband took me to a chocolate festival in Burlington, Wisconsin, and I fell in love with Dove Chocolate. Dove Chocolate had actually launched the home party division at the time. They gave us a temporary unit. They gave us molds. They gave us very high-quality chocolate. And they sent us out into the world and said, ‘Show people how to make chocolate,'” Kay Thibodeaux, chocolatier, said.

From humble beginnings to now selling massive quantities of quality chocolate right here in North Texas, Thibodeaux says her goal is to help people develop their chocolate taste palettes.

“I went from a very small truffle-making class, out of my home to teaching lots of people.

There are so many people out there that still don’t know what quality chocolate tastes like. It’s really important for us to start to develop our palettes,” Thibodeaux said. “So many people do that with wine, and other spirits, whether it be bourbon whiskey beer, but they haven’t developed that with chocolate.”

At The Touring Chocolatier, you can sign up for a truffle-making class, attend a chocolate-tasting event, or take a tour of the facility to see how quality chocolate is made.

The Touring Chocolatier is located at 8356 Thompson Rd Justin, TX 76247. Their retail store hours are:

Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

