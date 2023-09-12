DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re getting ready for a move or renovation and need to figure out what to do with your belongings, Units Moving and Portable Storage of DFW has convenient and flexible solutions.

With fluctuating home prices and interest rates, Millennials have become the Renovation Generation, said Tood Strong, Owner of Units of Northwest DFW.

80% of millennial homeowners are choosing to renovate not relocate. Baby Boomers aren’t far behind them, Strong said.

Units have several storage options during renovations and moves. Containers can be stored at the facility or containers can be kept on the client’s property, Strong said.

The business drops off the unit at the client’s home and can place the container anywhere, even in the tightest spaces with the ROBO-UNIT delivery system, Strong said.

When it comes to making the most of storage containers, Strong had several tips;

Heavier items should be placed in the back and sides of storage container first, including boxes and furnishings. Lighter items go on top.

Don’t over pack a box; bulging sides can damage surrounding boxes, and a box that is too heavy could cause damage or breakage to items.

Go vertical and pack all the way to the top. Use straps as needed to secure items such as couches, refrigerators, dresser drawers, and entertainment stands.

When possible, disassemble furniture to its smallest size, protecting wood with wrap or blankets.

Place packed boxes in order so unloading will take less time and you’ll have the essential items upfront.

Never pack or store any items that could cause a fire or damage to the UNIT. For example, gasoline, chemicals, or heavy machinery.

Units Moving and Portable Storage is offering $50 off the first month of rent through the end of October. Just mention that you saw this story on CW33 for the discount at any of the DFW area Units locations.

For details, visit www.unitsstoragedfw.com or call 817.662.2888