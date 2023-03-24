DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want a fine dining experience that won’t leave you hungry, Inside DFW takes on a new spot that puts you in charge of when the food stops.

Located in Grapevine, Chama Gaucha is a Brazilian steakhouse based in San Antonio. You can choose from 12 different types of meat, and the salad bar is amazing.

Definitely an upscale dining experience, but the best way to put it is you get more bang for your buck here. When the card is flipped to the “Yes” side, a server will bring over meat until you flip it back to “Stop”.

Watch the video above to get a feel for the new style of restaurant. If you want to make a reservation or learn about the new restaurant visit the Chama Gaucha website.