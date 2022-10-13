DALLAS (KDAF) — Trinity Groves is such a favorite for foodies. They have everything from high-end to casual and Inside DFW visited the latest addition Lexy’s.

This bright pink eatery is making waves in the Dallas scene with its Instagrammable locale and the only champagne vending machine in North Texas.

There are tons of great drinking options to be had at Lexy’s no doubt, but this bougie eaterie has some great food worth giving a shout. That’s why Jenny Anchondo, Inside DFW host, joined Chef Julian Rodarte, Trinity Groves CEO, for a cookout.

Chef Julian showed Jenny around Lexy’s and taught us how to make their signature Whole Red Snapper and Tomahawk for Two. Watch the video player above for the tour and food recipes.

For more information, visit lexysdallas.com.