DALLAS (KDAF)—If you’re ever feeling like escaping all your stresses while also treating yourself to some self-care, you can do it all at Milano Nail Spa in Flower Mound.

Milano makes for the perfect place to spend a mother-daughter day – or even a father-son self-care day!

As soon as you walk through their doors, you’ll get a feel for their beautiful space. Every pedicure chair under their roof is a massage chair in a variety of European-themed rooms – allowing maximum relaxation from head to toe. To top it all off, guests are offered complimentary cocktails, glasses of wine, Vietnamese iced coffee, and more!

For those looking to shake things up with a new color or nail design, they have a wall of polish and gel colors to choose from.

The Milano Nail Spa technicians can add beautiful art to your manis or pedis, like this one pictured above.

Milano, in Flower Mound, is a welcoming space for everyone – so welcoming that they invited in Landon to come to experience their Champagne and Roses pedicure with complimentary cocktails.

According to the Manager at Milano Nail Spa in Flower Mound, Nam Nguyen, a portion of their profits go toward their charity work in Vietnam.

Landon was treated to the “Champagne and Roses pedicure” while hanging out at Milano Nail Spa. We think he’s a big pedicure guy now…

Milano welcomes walk-ins and also accepts appointments. Book your appointments and learn more about their treatments here.