DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a happy day to chat with The Travel Mom, but it’s reached its peak happiness as Inside DFW got a glimpse of what you can experience at one of the happiest places on the planet.

Emily Kaufman showcased the pure joy that can be found at the Disneyland Resort in California. You can experience the event of a lifetime as Disneyland Resort is celebrating Disney100 which is highlighting 100 years of Disney (1923-2023).

Here’s what you can’t miss at this celebration:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Wonderous Journeys (Fireworks spectacular)

World of Color water show over at Paradise Bay