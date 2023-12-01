DALLAS (KDAF) — With the holiday travel season upon us, travel expert Lisa Niver shares some tips to make the most of your travels.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards from Chase is now offering a welcome bonus. From now to Dec. 11, new Southwest Rapid Rewards members can earn 75,000 bonus points after qualifying purchases. Members will also get access to travel benefits like early bird check in, upgraded boardings, 25 percent back on on-flight purchases, and more.

As a card member, you’ll also be earning rewards for future travel, so even after the holiday season is over, you can always use the benefits you earn for well deserved vacations any time of year.

“Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards from Chase give you the flexibility and comfort to enjoy traveling this holiday season and beyond,” Niver said.

For more information, watch the full segment above or visit the Chase website.