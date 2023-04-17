DALLAS(KDAF)—Indy 500 is one of the biggest racing events of the year and made a pit stop right here in Fort Worth.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas Motor Speedway hosts a variety of racing events, including several IndyCar races.

Inside DFW got a chance to see some of the drivers in action. Driver 15# Rahal Letterman, Graham Rahal said “I think Texas always preps you a little bit for the 500 it is the first oval race you do race stylistically different here though, the way we raced at Indy. But overall the speeds, the visual, all of those things. Being here, in Texas certainly helps close the gap”.

NASCAR is also returning to Fort Worth on Sept. 23-24, you can purchase tickets right now on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

You can watch the full interview above to see the full experience.