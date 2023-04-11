THE TRAVEL MOM—The month of April is Autism Awareness Month, and summer’s just around the corner! What are the best places to take your son or daughter on summer vacation with Autism?

Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, visited Inside DFW to share tips on how parents decide where to take their children for summer.

It can be stressful traveling with an autistic family member or child. The person can become easily triggered or stimulated in a way that could make it hard to take the family on a vacation.

Kaufman shared some vacation spots that are perfect for any person or child that may have Autism.

Vacation Spots:

Beaches resorts in the Caribbean that partnered with Sesame Street! Amusement Park Rides– Legoland has a program for children with AutismF Fly with Jet Suitex.com– partnered with Autism Double check.