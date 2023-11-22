DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re preparing to feed your friends and family this holiday season, use Tillamook to help take your dishes to the next level!

Erin McDowell, cookbook author and pie expert, and Ian Moppert, ice cream “scientist,” chat with Stephanie Mendez on how to incorporate Tillamook cream cheese, butter, shredded cheese, and ice cream into your holiday feast.

From crowd-pleasing honey roasted butternut squash crostini to pimento mac and cheese (yum!), there are some delicious ways to use Tillamook in your meals.

For dessert, Tillamook ice cream, which is made with higher cream and butter fat content, can make for a smooth, decadent sweet treat. Holiday flavors include peppermint bark and sugar cookie. You can even use Tillamook ice cream in your seasonal pies!

Check out all the recommendations in the segment above, and find more information on Tillamook’s website.