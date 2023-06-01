CARS FOR KIDS—Inside DFW with Jenny recently sat down with Cars for Kids, CEO Colin Weatherwax to discuss the program in greater detail.

Colin shared that Cars for Kids not only helps to provide financial resources to local children but also provides them with the opportunity to gain valuable lessons in responsibility. He emphasized that the program has a far-reaching impact that goes beyond the monetary value of the gift card and tax write-off.

Colin stated that the process of donating a vehicle is easy, with the organization providing a free tow and handling the paperwork. He also noted that the benefits of a donated vehicle go beyond helping the children in the local community. The car or truck that is donated is sold, with the proceeds going to support the organization’s programs.

As Colin concluded, “Cars for Kids’ is more than just a donation program – it’s a way for people to make a difference in the lives of local kids and to help them go from surviving to thriving.”

He encouraged everyone to consider donating a car today so that local children can benefit from the program and gain a jumpstart on their future.