DALLAS (KDAF) — Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano’s Legacy West.

The vibe is Marfa. They have a whiskey lounge on the first level, a dining room on the second floor, and a gorgeous but comfy rooftop patio that just got redone on top.

You can also reserve the tents, which all have a theme and the airstream! Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo took a stop by Haywire and says her new obsession is their detox tea.

Crowd favorites from Haywire Include the mini elk tacos and the summer shrimp salad, which has compressed watermelon. Of course, no good meal is complete without a good dessert so if you have room, they have bread pudding made of croissants!

Let’s just say we put this Plano spot in the “worth it” category.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.