DALLAS(KDAF)- In the heartwarming TV show, hosted by Tommy Habeeb, viewers are taken on a captivating journey across the country to save and protect pets in need.

This one-of-a-kind series ‘To the Rescue’, sheds light on the incredible efforts made by Tommy and his team as they work tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and find loving homes for animals facing challenging circumstances.

IMDB said, “Host Tommy Habeeb journeys across the United States to show how animal rescues and sanctuaries operate tirelessly, and against all odds, to save dogs and other animals from abuse, neglect, behavioral issues, and medical issues”.

With an unwavering dedication to animal welfare, Tommy Habeeb’s TV show brings attention to the importance of compassion, empathy, and responsible pet ownership.

Watch the full interview above on Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo and Tommy Habeebs.