DALLAS(KDAF)—When you find your passion and you work hard enough at it, people eventually start to recognize you for it. That’s what one local man did with turkey legs and has turned his business into a smoked poultry lover’s promised land.

What started as a cooking experiment has blossomed into a booming business for Corey Bradley Junior – where he and his team smoke hundreds of turkey legs per day and serves them with extraordinary toppings.

Variations of their smothered legs include spicy mac + cheese, cheddar + broccoli, honey-glazed lemon pepper, and several others. They’ve also become known for their fried catfish, wings, crinkle-cut fries, and shrimp.

Behind the bar, Bella Bradley, Corey’s wife, whips up some of the most aesthetically pleasing and thoughtfully created cocktails in town. By the way, Corey met Bella when she came into the restaurant for the first time, charmed her with their spectacular desserts and months later asked her to be his wife. So darn cute.

To top it all off, Turkey Leg Paradise offers a beautiful patio on which to take down a turkey leg and a cocktail.