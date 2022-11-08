DALLAS (KDAF) — Often if you want a yoga retreat out in nature with chef-prepared meals, meditation, yoga, and nature walks, you’d have to travel across the country or even outside of the US.

However, what if we told you that there is a retreat just about 90 minutes outside of Dallas that has all of that?

Theresa Polley founded Retreat in the Pines in Mineola, Texas. Retreat in the Pines is a one-of-a-kind self-care retreat that offers chef-prepared meals, yoga, guided meditations and more.

If that all sounds intimidating to you in and of itself, Retreat in the Pines is all about enjoying what you want to enjoy.

“We’re all about authenticity. Our whole motto is to take what you want and leave what you don’t. So we don’t expect guests to be at every activity or every meal or talk to every person. We say you know, do all of that. Or you can stay in your bed and drink wine all weekend, it’s completely up to you,” Polley said.

With that kind of business model, who wouldn’t want to make a stop by? And it turns out so many women have already experienced this self-care retreat, 5,000 in fact.

“I am passionate about what I do providing women a safe space because in my life, I have not always had the safe space to be my authentic self. While yoga and meditation and mindfulness are still very important to what we do at Retreat in the Pines, it’s so much more now. Now. It’s about that connection, that community, women who sit down and share their stories and realize that they are not alone in their struggles,” Polley said.

If you have felt like you were in the need of a safe space to relax, then look no further. Learn more by clicking here.