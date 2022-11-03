DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes down to it, we’re all looking for that post-work happy hour spot with beautiful views.

If you and your squad are looking for somewhere off the beaten path, Sky Blu Rooftop Bar at Tru by Hilton in the Design District is for you.

Jamie Walker, general manager at Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, said.

“It’s an elevated experience. We have the ‘high-life’ vision here. Everybody’s welcome,” Jamie Walker, general manager at Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, said. “We have the largest rooftop bar in Dallas. We got one of the best views. It’s a 360 view. You can look in all directions at the rooftop here.”

We know what you’re thinking, ‘A bar in a hotel? Do I have to be a guest to go to this elevated experience?’ It’s a good thing you ask.

“We try to invite everybody it’s not just for the guests here. Everybody can come it’s a public bar as well. We’ve got great handcrafted drinks. Fantastic and lively bar staff up here that just really delivers great atmosphere with one of the best views of the Dallas skyline,” Walker said.

Of course, a bar without good drinks is not one you go to often. Rest assured, this bar doesn’t only focus on the views.

“We’re highly focused on drinks. We’ve got some great handcrafted signature cocktails. We’ve got extensive wine and bar lists. We also have the fastest Margarita in Texas. You should come see how fast we can make it they’re pretty quick at it. We’ve got some of the best roses in town and they are bourbon-based so they’re not just your typical wine one,” Walker said.

They’re located off of 35 and Oakland right in the Design District, a perfect place for an upscale happy hour.

And, if you’re wondering about the dress code, fret not. This bar, along with the hotel, are very welcoming. Dress fancy or dress casually.

Learn more by clicking here.