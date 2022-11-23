DALLAS (KDAF) — If you love a good restaurant patio, we have the place for you.

Escondito in Preston Hollow, located at the corner of Preston and Royal, has the largest outdoor patio in this Dallas neighborhood. As Stan Rodriguez, director of culinary, puts it, this area is perfect for enjoying great food and good drinks.

“We’ve got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food,” Stan said.

One of the fun things they do at Escondito is that they allow you to build your own combination plate, whether you want brisket, tacos or fajitas.

We think that is plenty of reason to head on over to this North Texas spot for a night out.