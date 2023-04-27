DALLAS(KDAF)— There may be someone who can help you turn your fingers paintings into a masterpiece if you’ve always dreamed of painting but weren’t good at it

Michelle Lacy, the founder of Break The Moldz, recently invited CW33 inside her DIY art studio for a scoop. Situated in the heart of downtown Dallas, the studio is a cozy space for Lacy to host her DIY sessions and help guests create their own pieces of art.

The studio is equipped with all the necessary art supplies for visitors to craft their own masterpieces, from paint brushes and canvases to clay, beads, and fabric.

Lacy has a passion for making art accessible to everyone, regardless of experience or skill level. Her DIY sessions are tailored to each individual, teaching the basics of art making and encouraging guests to explore their creativity. Through her sessions, she hopes to inspire others to break away from the mold and express their own unique style through art.

At the end of her sessions, guests can take home a unique piece of art they created themselves.