DALLAS (KDAF) — Food Fix is our chance to let the viewers of CW33 know about all the restaurant happenings around town.

We, of course, love a new brunch option and this one sounds like a blast.

Postino Wine Cafe is a fun, funky, and eclectic wine spot on Main Street in Deep Ellum.

They’re starting a new brunch series called Beats and Bubbles and we are so here for it! It’ll be every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They’ll have a live DJ, $6 glasses of wine, and pitchers of beer.

Of course, there will be a full brunch menu. What caught our eye was the Panetonne french toast, smoked salmon carpaccio, and cast iron sticky bread.

