DALLAS (KDAF) — In July we did a sneak peek at the first round of keepsake ornaments. The second round was in October, but now they have officially all launched.

Hallmark is such a classic brand and one of the most popular when it comes to cards, gift wrapping, ornaments and really any stationary needs during the holidays.

“We are so excited at Hallmark for the holiday season. December comes around and our stores feel like Christmas. They like holiday [cheer]. There’s red and green everywhere. We have so much great things that allow our guests to continue their family traditions or their positions with their friends and their loved ones,” Cliff Sallee, district manager for Trudy’s Hallmark in Plano, said.

We highlighted some of the licenses they have such as Disney, Peanuts, Harry Potter. We showed all the Christmas cards and wrapping they have. However, any Hallmark store is also a great destination for gift shopping. They have tons of unique gifts that truly make this place a one stop shop!

“We have everything that a guest would need to just make it a great holiday for their family. One of the great things about coming to Trudy’s Hallmark at Christmas is our breadth of holiday cards. Whether it’s Christmas, Kwanzaa, or Hanukkah, we have a card to meet your needs,” Cliff said.

