DALLAS (KDAF) — Lazy Dog Restaurants is using the holiday spirit to give back this season.

The chain, with locations around North Texas, is selling gingerbread houses to support Habitat for Humanity. Officials are calling the initiative Houses for the Holidays.

“For the most part, we see families coming in. Of course, kids love to build these at the table. The goal is, you know, for you to take it home and build it at home,” Casey Salagaj, general manager of the Lazy Dog location in Arlington, said.

Here’s how you can help the cause:

Visit your local Lazy Dog to order your own Gingerbread House kit. You can order it for take-out or delivery.

The Gingerbread house kit is not expensive either, costing less than $10, $7.50 to be exact.

100% of the process will go toward building homes in our community.

Click here to find a Lazy Dog location near you.