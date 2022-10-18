DALLAS (KDAF) — We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gyms is a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together.

It is the only children’s gym that offers an inclusive philosophy all children can benefit from. They have uniquely designed sensory equipment that is specifically designed to aid children with sensory processing disorders. However, in our experience, all children are able to benefit greatly from this equipment.

Inside DFW visited We Rock The Spectrum to chat with co-owner, Taylor Wiesner. Taylor is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). Watch the video player above for more information.