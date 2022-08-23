DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve found the ultimate spot for semi-sweet goodies. Offering an assortment of boba teas, milkshakes and mochi donuts, Fat Straws is an Asian-inspired donut shop.

According to their owners, they were the first to bring the mochi donut to Texas. But what is mochi? You might ask. Sources say mochi is a Japanese rice cake made of mochigome, a short-grain japonica glutinous rice.

“If you’re looking to awaken your senses, connect with others and put a smile on your face, Fat Straws is the place,” officials say on their website.

There are five locations spread across North Texas. To find out where they are and for more information, visit their website by clicking here.