GRAPEVINE (KDAF) — “Peace and Blessings”: that’s the meaning behind locally owned coffee shop Pax and Beneficia.

The shop currently has three locations in the DFW area, but the one in Grapevine is where all the magic happens.

CW33 spoke to general manager, Emad Mukvl who said this is a place where they hope everyone feels welcomed and at home.

Officials from Pax and Beneficia roast their coffee beans fresh every Tuesday for their in-house customers and their pre-packaged options.

The coffee shop serves a variety of coffee teas and pastries, but the owners wanted to ensure a bit of culture was reflected into the business. They did this by adding items such as a “Turkish Coffee”, which is served traditionally with a glass of cold water to cleanse your pallet.

For more on Pax and Beneficia, head to their website.