DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.

Fun on the Run producer Clarissa Bustamante took a visit to this barbecue spot and says she left in a food coma.

As soon as you walk in you can see all the meat inside the pit, including brisket, ribs, sausage, corn, and more! Then you pick what you want and they lay it out on a tray right in front of you.

She says you can’t leave without trying the jalapeno sausage and jalapeno sweet corn. If that’s too spicy, you can wash it down with a cold beer from their bar.

If you’re not close to the colony, they’ve got Hard Eight locations in Coppell, Roanoke, and Burleson as well. For more information, visit hardeightbbq.com.