DALLAS(KDAF)—Dinner + a movie just got easier, and more luxurious at Cinepolis.

For the couple looking to simplify their dinner and movie date, things just got a whole lot easier. Imagine sitting in front of an enormous screen in a cozy leather recliner with your favorite drink and a restaurant-quality dinner – that’s the Cinepolis experience.

Combining the best of a movie theater, a restaurant, and a bar, Cinepolis offers a vast selection of entrees, snacks, desserts, and more. All while you enjoy the latest movie release.

No reservations are required – just select your seat for your flick, order your meals ahead of the movie, and get some of their signature recipe popcorn.

You can find a list of showtimes and more here.