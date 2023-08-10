DALLAS(KDAF)-The Island Spot is providing Jamaican flavors to the Dallas community. With their tropical cocktails and vibrant vibes, you are sure to feel like you are far from the concrete jungle of DFW.

Founder, Richard Thomas and wife, Chalon Clark hope that through their 3 musts, rich food, reggae and rum, they can introduce a flavorful, fun and educational experience at The Island Spot.

Their menu is filled with authentic flavors that they encourage all to try. Howevery, if you are a first-timer at The Island Spot, there are familiar dishes such as nachos and burgers that have a hint of that Jamaican flavor so that next time, you can really try the full dish!

You can visit their two DFW locations or learn more about them here.