DALLAS (KDAF) — Hey Chica is a Latina-led organization focusing on Advocacy, Self Care and Leadership for Latinas.

“The #heychicasumit is about supporting a sisterhood with authenticity and class. The entire summit is about women supporting women and celebrating the #amigas and #hermanas that make a difference,” the organization says.

Hey Chica prides itself on the #NoMeanGirl concept.

Advocacy: don’t be mean to your community

Self-care: don’t be mean to yourself

Leadership: don’t be mean to your future

Watch the video player above for the full interview with Veronica Torres Hazley, founder of the Hey Chica Movement.

The movement aims to amplify voices that are built off of overcoming struggles, authenticity, and about pouring in, as well as celebrating cultural strengths with resilience and legacy in mind. “We are Chicas supporting Chicas through mentorship, leadership, self-care, and accountability.”

For more information, visit heychica.org.