DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating out is great. There’s a reason why so many people do it. After a long day of work, the last thing you want to do is cook, eat, then clean up the mess you made from cooking.

However, the one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you’re eating. Cue Mici Italian.

This Italian spot just opened its first Texas location this summer in Frisco. It’s a quick, casual concept with classic Italian food derived from family recipes.

They boast hormone, nitrate and preservative-free food as well. The pasta and pizzas are made fresh to order based on Mici family recipes.

They’re located at 8244 FM 423, Suite, 400, Frisco TX 75034, and are open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit their website.