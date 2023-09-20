The idea of performing in front of a live audience and showcasing your talents might seem far fetched right? Well this Fort Worth music power house is showing us that no dream is too far to reach.

Ketos Creative is a one-stop-shop for all things music. Owners, Sandy and Allen Joanis, wanted a place where you didn’t have to choose between your passions. Allen said he had no intentions of starting a business, but when he searched for everything Ketos has, he couldn’t find anything like it. So, he made it.

There is Ketos Creative and Ketos Academy (all under the same roof). The services side allows for anyone with a passion in arts such as singing, playing an instrument, music production, photography, videography, web design and graphic design to gain the skills they want to pursue their hobby.

The recording side, actually allows artists to take a step further and sign to the Ketos Records to perform at shows across DFW, create albums and more!

For those interested in taking a class at Ketos Creative or want more information on the academy, visit their website here.