DALLAS (KDAF) — Using old machinery from when the building was a meatpacking plant, this abandoned building in Fort Worth has a rep for being one of the best haunted houses in the country.

Todd James founded Cutting Edge more than 30 years ago, making it the iconic Halloween activity it is now known to be.

“It’s 55 minutes of crazy. It’s an amazing show. We have actors that we audition like a Broadway production. They go through an audition and then a callback. We take the acting very seriously. So the intensity level from an acting standpoint is pretty good,” James said.

This attraction isn’t just iconic to North Texas either. Cutting Edge has received a Guinness World Record for being the World’s Largest Walk Through Haunted House” and was named the best haunted house in the country by USA Today in 2021.

You still have a chance today to make your way to Cutting Edge. To buy your tickets, click here.