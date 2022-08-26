DALLAS (KDAF) — Sixty Vines is a wine country experience in the heart of Dallas. They specialize in their “wines on tap” that guarantee’s freshness in each glass on wine.

Not only does having wine on tap help the quality of their wine, but Sixty Vines saves 26 bottles of wine per keg that don’t go back to the environment.

Stephanie Mendez spoke to beverage manager, Matthew Holiman, about some of their popular dishes and their perfect wine pairings.

Watch the video player above for her interview with Holiman.

You can visit this Sixty Vines location at 500 Crescent Court, Suite 160 Dallas, TX 75201 or visit their website here.