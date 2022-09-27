DALLAS (KDAF) — There is always a rush of excitement when you decide to do something fun and spontaneous. For some, that is a tattoo, others a vacation, but for Wildlike, it’s piercings!

Alyssa Teichnman is the founder of this reimagined piercing studio on Oak Lawn. The vision came after being a second generation owner of her family’s luxury jewelry company, ‘Ylang 23’.

Teichman stresses that there is nothing wrong with traditional piercing shops, in fact, they honor the common health and saftey precautions that would be used anywhere else. The experience is what sets Wildlike apart.

Lifestyle MMJ, Stephanie Mendez, gets ear pierced at Wildlike

Customers can expect a warm and inviting environment where people can feel beautiful and accepted. Wildlike’s Instagrammable feel and educated piercers will sure leave you with an experience like no other.

Piercers will help guide guests before and upon arrival with any concerns as well as finding that perfect jewelery you decide to get pierced with.

For the full Wildlike experience, visit them at 4218 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219 or at their website.

