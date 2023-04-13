DALLAS(KDAF)— A children’s book that keeps your child at ease and serene right before bed.

The act of reading to your children just before bedtime can make a big difference in how they sleep and how they feel the next morning.

Inside DFW spoke with Author and Mother, Britney Winn Lee on her new bedtime storybook, ‘Good Night Body. The book is about children finding calmness from head to toe. The author describes it as a body scan meditation book.

Lee said, ” I hope that it is a tool for not only resourcing kids with an opportunity to calm anxiety and calm their bodies but that it’s also a tool for repairing tank grownups so that they can get in touch with bodies that we often you know, we grow up and we disconnect from”.

Relaxing with your child right before bedtime is now at your fingers tips, you can purchase this book at Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, or Publisher Tommy Nelson.