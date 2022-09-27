DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Live! calls themselves the “Home of Entertainment”. It’s made up of 12 different food and bars right between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

Not only does it have a 100-foot big screen for many different sports games and ESPN. It features live entertainment at Arlington Backyard, Live! Arena and Troy’s.

CW33 reporter Stephanie Mendez visited Texas Live! and took a tour. Watch the video player above for the full tour.

Texas Live! is located at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road. For more information, visit their website.