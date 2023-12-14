DALLAS (KDAF) — The third annual Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the DeDe McGuire Foundation from DeDe McGuire, host of K-104’s DeDe in the Morning, is set to take place on Dec. 16 at Pegasus Park.

“It’s basically a party with a purpose,” McGuire said. “We are partying to raise awareness and funds for the foundation…One of the reasons we created it was in Dallas, we hardly ever get as much snow — so I thought, let’s bring the snow to Dallas.”

The party includes (fake) snow, a live band, two dancefloors, two DJs, a “coldest fit” contest and more. Guests are encouraged to wear winter white.

The foundation, which launched in 2018, empowers young women who are pursuing college education. In just five years, they’ve donated over $150,000 in scholarships to single mothers, particularly to those attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

“Initially, our main focus is about helping that single mom who may have two or more kids, who wants to go back to school to get her education,” McGuire said. “Or even if it’s just a vocational degree, we’re here to help financially.”

The pandemic, which disrupted education across the globe — from kindergarten to college students — stressed the financial needs of HBCU students. After noticing this particular need, the foundation started providing assistance to HBCU students in February, for Black history month.

In addition to scholarships, the foundation has also expanded outreach to the complete family unit, to provide daycare and other assistance a family may need while the mother continues her education.

You can attend the party with a purpose on Dec. 16, from 5 to 11 p.m. at Pegasus Park Dallas. For more information on the event or to get involved in other ways, visit the foundation’s website.