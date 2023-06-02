Tommy Bahama—This summer, Tommy Bahama has the hottest trends for stylish poolside looks. From modern, palm-print swimwear to retro-inspired sunnies, you’re sure to make a splash with these chic pieces.

For the ladies, Tommy Bahama has a variety of tankinis and bikinis featuring bold colors, playful prints, and flattering silhouettes.

And no poolside look is complete without the perfect pairing of accessories. From wide-brimmed hats to stylish sandals, Tommy Bahama has everything you need to complete your look.

Whether you’re lounging poolside or making a statement at the beach, these summer trends from Tommy Bahama will have you turning heads.