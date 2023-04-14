DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s all here in Harwood District!

The Harwood District restaurant complex is full of places that offer a wide range of food that satisfies anyone’s palate.

Harwood Culinary Vice President, Chef Taylor Kearney, told Inside DFW that the district has over twelve restaurants, and they have been having a problem that has changed the way they operate.

Kearney said “We were unhappy with the meat quality we were getting and the pricing in which we were getting charged. So through this, we decided that if we were to go through using the entire animal, making rugs from the leather making leather products, using all the tallow to build some of our fryers, and then produce a whole animal grind on top of all of our super primal cuts”.

Every restaurant focused on providing quality meat to its customers as a result of the change. Check out some of their restaurants on their website, you won’t regret it.