SCARBOROUGH RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL—The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is in town, and you’re not going to want to miss the acts and performances during the last week of the festival.

There are a lot of main attractions showing this week, like the artisan marketplace like master carver, Todd Runfeldt. The stone carving process allows you to create your own cool piece or statement. It is a traditional art form that has been around for centuries. When done properly, it can create stunning works of art that last for generations

There is also falconry to see. Cw33 had the opportunity to speak with the master falconer, John A. Karger. In addition to watching him in action, you can also learn about the history behind his art.

You have until May 29, to take advantage of going back in time to the Renaissance age. See you there.