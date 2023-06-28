DALLAS(KDAF)—Inside DFW, Jenny Anchondo had the opportunity to visit Eatzi’s Market and Bakery, some would call it the best place in town for the freshest teas.

Eatzi’s Market and Bakery has become a go-to destination for tea enthusiasts in the area.

At Eatzi’s Market and Bakery, tea lovers are treated to an extensive range of options, ensuring there is something to suit every palate. From traditional black teas to exotic herbal blends, the selection is truly impressive.

Not only does Eatzi’s Market and Bakery offer an exceptional tea experience, but it also boasts a charming and inviting atmosphere. The cozy seating areas provide the perfect setting to relax and enjoy your tea. Whether you choose to savor your tea in solitude or engage in conversation with fellow tea enthusiasts, the ambiance at Eatzi’s Market and Bakery is sure to enhance your overall experience.

During Jenny’s visit, she also had the privilege of speaking with Jim Dunleavy, the Director of Food and Beverage at Eatzi’s Market and Bakery. You can watch Jenny’s entire interview above.