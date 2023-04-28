DALLAS(KDAF)—Featuring more than 7000 species of animals, including many rare and endangered species, the Fort Worth Zoo is a must-see.

Not only do they have unique animals such as bonobos, but they are also the only zoo in the whole state of Texas that houses this great ape species.

Another special species that can be seen at the zoo is the gharial, which is an endangered crocodilian species. Out of all the zoos in the US, the Fort Worth Zoo is one of only 8 that house this species. Avery Elander, the director of marketing and PR at the Fort Worth Zoo, took Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo on a tour of the zoo. The tour showed the zoo’s beauty and the animals in their peaceful habits.

The Fort Worth Zoo is a great place to visit and it is filled with amazing animals and species. If you are looking for an educational and unique experience, the Fort Worth Zoo will certainly provide that.