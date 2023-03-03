DALLAS (KDAF) — Football isn’t gone just yet! Even though the Dallas Cowboys are in the offseason, the XFL’s Arlington Renegades is bringing pro football to North Texas with some legendary leaders at the helm.

You might recognize a couple of the players, but you’ll for sure recognize the head coach of the Renegades, Bob Stoops who coached the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2016.

Inside DFW was lucky enough to visit a Renegades’ practice and even catch up with coach Stoops, so be sure to watch the video player above for the full interview and a look at some of the crazy different rules the XFL has to traditional football.

