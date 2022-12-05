DALLAS (KDAF) — The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to North Texas. Enchant has officially set up shop at Fair Park.

Hosted in partnership with the Hallmark Channel, this experience truly makes you feel like the main character of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

It features animated light sculptures, ice skating, live entertainment, games, dining and a cute holiday shopping experience. Of course, no winter wonderland is complete without the big man himself Santa Claus.

They have discounted Wednesdays and late-night entry, so there is no excuse not to make a trip this year.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo was one of the local celebrities chosen to turn on the lights of the big tree this year.

Learn more about Enchant by clicking here.