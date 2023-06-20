DALLAS(KDAF)—CW’s Nancy Drew is back for another season and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for what’s in store.

In anticipation of the new season, Kennedy McMann, the star of the show sat down with CW33 to give us a sneak peek into what viewers can expect.

The actress discusses the challenges her character will face as well as the exciting new mysteries that will be unraveled. Fans will also be excited to hear that the show will continue to explore the supernatural elements that made the first season so captivating.

IMDB said, “Young Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery”.

CWTV said, “Nancy Drew is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans”.

You can watch Nancy Drew on CWTV.com every Thursday.