DALLAS(KDAF)—Futsal is a sport that is becoming increasingly popular among kids in Dallas.

This fast-paced game similar to soccer is played indoors on a hard surface with a smaller ball and fewer players. The smaller space promotes quick moves, ball control, and teamwork.

Futsal is a great way for kids to stay active, improve their skills, and have fun. It is also a relatively safe sport with a low risk of injuries due to the smaller playing area.

To find out how you and your kids can enjoy this new sport in Dallas, You can watch Inside DFW reporter Jenny Anchondo speak with the Director of City Fustcal, Diego Burato in a full interview above.

The upcoming games of the City Futsal can also be found on their website.