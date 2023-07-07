DALLAS (KDAF)—Butchering feels like a lost art these days. At the Salty Butcher at The Hub in Allen, visitors can count on the finest cuts of the finest meats and cheeses from around the globe.

Chef Stephen Bucalo and Sommelier, Aubrey Craig founded the shop with the mission of bringing quality meats, cheeses, wines, and specialty products from Texas-local sources and imported from all over.

CW33’s Landon Wexler spoke with Bucalo about his passion for working with small, independent producers and developing relationships with reputable suppliers.

For inspiration on how to include these fine products in your dishes at home, try one of their weekly wine-pairing dinners! You can find their weekly menu on their Facebook page here. More information is on their website.