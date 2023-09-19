DALLAS (KDAF) — The Puppy Food Bank is making waves as a virtual pet food bank, ensuring that pet rescue organizations throughout Texas have the resources they need to care for our furry friends. Executive Director Danielle Gunter sheds light on the dire need for their support.

“So prior to COVID happening, which I know seems so long ago for so many folks there, shelters were kind of at a steady flow. And then during COVID a lot of folks actually adopted out dogs. They cleared the shelter. It was wonderful thing. People were able to find companions. Well, then everybody kind of started going back to work. Then with inflation things got a little tight budget-wise for a lot of folks and shelters across the entire country,” said Executive Director of Puppy Food Bank, Danielle Gunter.

Their mission is simple but impactful: they work with pet food distributors to provide dog food directly to shelters, organizations, and approved fosters. By alleviating the burden of food costs, money can be used towards medical expenses and shelter improvements to accommodate the influx of animals.

Donations as little as $11 a month will enable Puppy Food Bank to do even more to help animals in need. Not to mention, as a bonus, you can receive a free Puppy Food Bank Tote.

Since May, the Puppy Food Bank has distributed over 25,000 pounds of dog food across Texas. Their dedication is an inspiration to all animal enthusiasts. To learn more about this incredible organization, visit puppyfoodbank.org.