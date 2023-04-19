DALLAS(KDAF)—The word Vidorra means “The Good Life”, so it’s fitting that this Dallas eatery is named after it.

Vidorra “cocina de Mexico” is a modern Mexican restaurant serving the Dallas community. They showed their El Jefe Taco, queso birria empanadas tablitas en fuego, and more!

While eating at the restaurant, you have the option to sit inside or sit upstairs on their patio, while looking out at Dallas’ beautiful city view.

Vidorra’s menu is curated to share throughout the table, but they also have plates that you can keep for yourself! Vidorra means “the good life.”

The restaurant is well known for hosting theme artists’ nights with music from Selena, Bad Bunny, and other popular Latin artists. If you are interested in having a good time at the restaurant, they have two locations; one in Deep Ellum and another in Addison.